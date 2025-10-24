Man has been jailed for life after killing a couple and dumping their remains in suitcases.

Yostin Andres Mosquera, 35, killed civil partners Albert Alfonso, 62, and Paul Longworth, 71, on July 8 last year in their flat in Scotts Road, Shepherd’s Bush, west London.

Mosquera, who was staying with the couple, “decapitated and dismembered” them, froze parts of their remains and took the rest to Clifton Suspension Bridge.

A jury at Woolwich Crown Court unanimously convicted Mosquera of both murders earlier this year, and he pleaded guilty at the same court earlier on Friday to three counts of possessing child pornography.

Yostin Andres Mosquera has been jailed for the murders of Albert Alfonso and Paul Longworth. | Met Police

Sentencing him to two life sentences for the two murders, which will run concurrently to each other, Justice Bennathan told the defendant: “Paul Longworth and Albert Alfonso were a settled, affectionate couple.

“It was their tragedy that you, Yostin Mosquera, came into their lives. I now have to sentence you for these premeditated and thoroughly wicked crimes.”

Mosquera, who wore what appeared to be a wooden crucifix necklace and sat in the dock assisted by a Spanish interpreter, appeared to be smiling as he left at the end of the hearing.

Earlier on Friday, the judge jailed the defendant for 16 months after he admitted possessing at least 1,500 category A photographs or pseudo-photographs of children, including videos, 750 category B images and 4,000 category C images.

Forensic officers at an address in Shepherd's Bush, west London, after human remains were found in two suitcases near the Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol last year. | Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

That jail term will run concurrent to the life sentences.

Mosquera repeatedly stabbed Alfonso, who suffered injuries to his torso, face and neck. Longworth was attacked with a hammer on the back of his head and his skull was shattered.

Alfonso enjoyed extreme sex and Mosquera, a Colombian national he met online years earlier, was part of that world. Alfonso was stabbed during a filmed session, and footage played in court showed Mosquera asking “do you like it?”, and singing and dancing after the attack.

Seconds later he used a computer to try to steal from his victims’ bank accounts.

Mosquera admitted killing Alfonso but claimed it was manslaughter by reason of loss of control. He pleaded not guilty to murdering both men and claimed Alfonso killed Longworth, telling the jury he believed he was about to be killed when he stabbed Alfonso.

He said he felt intimidated and that threats had been made to his family in Colombia.