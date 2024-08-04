The two young rapists have been jailed | WMP

Police have issued the custody images of two young men jailed for raping a woman in a countryside hotel.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harley King, aged 19 from Newcastle and and Ben Jennings, aged 20, from Cramlington, in Northumberland were just 17 and 18 respectively when they attacked the woman in 2022.

Following a trial in June, King was found guilty of three offences – two charges of raping a woman aged 16 and over and one charge of voyeurism or recording a private act. Jennings was convicted of two charges of rape of a woman aged 16 and over, and one sexual assault charge of a female aged 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jailing them both at Shrewsbury Crown Court on July 18, Judge Laura Hobson said the pair had used their victim in “the most inhumane way”.

Ben Jennings | Police

Harley King | Police

She told the two men: “I heard your trial. I heard the evidence of your victim. When you tell the probation officers that you were wrongly convicted, it would be worth remembering it was not just her word that convicted you, “Your victim was drunk and the only girl in a large group of men on that trip. She was a vulnerable young woman. You did not know her background, I accept that. But the situation was engineered by you to be left alone with her.” Both were jailed for eight years and six months with the judge remarking that their "overall culpability was the same".

She added that they would both be on the sex offenders register for life.