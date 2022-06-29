Zara Aleena was found with serious head injuries in Cranbrook Road and died later that morning

A man has been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged with the murder of Zara Aleena.

Jordan McSweeney, 29, from Dagenham, east London, is charged with murder, as well as attempted rape and robbery, Thames Magistrates’ Court heard on Wednesday.

McSweeney wore a grey tracksuit to the short five-minute hearing, in which no plea was indicated.

He was denied bail and remanded in custody to attend the Old Bailey on 27 July.

Ms Aleena, 35, was assaulted as she walked home along Cranbrook Road in Ilford, east London, towards Gants Hill station in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Her family have released a statement via the Met Police, describing how Zara was “a joy to all of us”, “everybody's friend” and “pure of heart”.

What happened to Zara Aleena?

Just before 2.45am on Sunday, 26 June Met Police officers were called by the London Ambulance Service after a seriously injured woman - Zara, was found by members of the public on Cranbrook Road, Ilford.

Police said Ms Aleena suffered multiple injuries and it appeared no weapon had been used in the attack.

She had sustained serious head injuries and died later on Sunday morning.

The investigation is being led by a team of homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

A previous statement from the Met’s Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell, the senior officer responsible for policing in East Area, which includes Ilford: said: “Zara, who lived locally, was walking along Cranbrook Road in the direction of Gants Hill Station when she was assaulted.

“It is now believed that she was the victim of an attack by a stranger.

“Her family are aware of this and as the investigation progresses they will continue to be updated and supported.

“A special post mortem has been completed. Zara suffered multiple serious injuries that contributed to her death.

“There is no evidence at this time that weapons were used during the attack.

The statement also said: “We are keeping Zara’s family up to date with our progress and my heartfelt condolences are with them at this terrible time.

“They are being supported by specialist officers – but I cannot imagine the pain they must be feeling.”

What has been said about Ms Aleena?

On Tuesday Ms Aleena’s friend Sophie told BBC News: “She was just a kind soul, the sweetest girl, she could never harm a fly.

“Always polite, always bubbly, the sweetest girl that you could ever meet really. So much going for her.”

According to reports, Ms Aleena had just passed her law degree and was working as an administrative officer at the Royal Courts of Justice.

Another friend, Nadia, told The Times: “She was a very gentle soul. She was very helpful to everyone and her neighbours.”

While Sky News reports that Ms Aleena’s best friend Lisa posted “I will never see her again. I will never hear her voice again. We always spoke every day. I will never get over this, ever.”

She went on to write: “Now you rest in peace, beautiful angel.”

The University of Westminster has paid tribute to Zara Aleena, describing her as a “warm and gentle” woman who would “often go out of her way to help others”.

A spokeswoman for the university said: “We are shocked and deeply saddened by the news that our former Law School student and graduate, Zara Aleena, has lost her life in such a tragic way. Our thoughts are with Zara’s family and loved ones at this dreadful time.

“Zara was awarded the LL.B with Honours in 2011 and the Postgraduate Diploma in Legal Practice in 2021. She is remembered clearly and fondly by all who taught her. She was a warm, gentle and open young woman, popular with both staff and fellow students. She would often go out of her way to help others.”

What is a stranger attack?

According to the Office for National Statistics in the year to the end of March 2021 in England and Wales 6% of female victims and 18% of males were killed by strangers.

Figures from the Metropolitan Police show that 14 of the 44 victims of suspected homicides so far in 2022, not including Ms Aleena’s death, were women.

In 11 of these cases the suspect is a relative or friend of the victim, another died in a house fire, and the relationship between suspect and victim in the remaining two is not yet clear.

Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell said tackling violence against women and girls is an “absolute priority” for the Met.

He said: “Every day our officers are working with partners across the capital to improve safety in our public spaces.

“Women should not have to change their behaviour and should be able to go about their business, feeling safe, any time of day or night. It’s our job to ensure that happens – but officers cannot be in all places at all times.

“I would urge our community, especially women, to report any suspicious or unwanted behaviour and seek help if you feel threatened.

“Everyone should be able to their lives free of the fear of violence.”

Family tribute to Zara Aleena in full

Zara, 35, a beloved human, child, niece, cousin, granddaughter, friend to all, she was a joy to all of us. She was a carer for her mother, and her grandmother. Caring for others came so naturally to her. Zara was friendly, she was everybody's friend. She was everybody's daughter, everybody's niece, everybody's sister, everybody's cousin. She was pure of heart.

She was a joy to all of us, her sparkling eyes and the curly, jet-black hair. Her glorious laughter and her sweet, smiling voice. Her tiny frame embodied a passionate spirit and indomitable energy.

Zara was brought up by the whole of our family. She was our love in human form. At the age of five she said she was going to be a lawyer. Shrieking with joy when she spotted the birds as a child - she would giggle and make us laugh. She was always the bigger person in any situation. She was authentic and refused to try and impress anyone but she impressed us. She was the rock of our family. Zara was stoic and held it all together and never complained. She glued our community together.

“Nobody worked harder than Zara" is what we heard from all who knew her. Zara was happy and at a point in her life when her joy was radiating and blossoming. She was ready to make a family of her own. Her sense of justice and fairness led her to a life of giving and caring for others - supporting refugees fleeing violence, giving voice to those who had less power. She had that special habit of noticing others in need and always put their needs on her agenda. A carefree spirit, with the most caring heart.

Zara was happy and at a point in her life that she had worked hard for, she had completed her Legal Practice Course so that she could practise as a solicitor. She only recently started working for the Crown Prosecution Service, to complete her two-year work placement in order to become a fully qualified solicitor. She was fierce: she didn't just survive, she thrived.

She walked everywhere. She put her party shoes in a bag and donned her trainers. She walked. Zara believed that a woman should be able to walk home. Now, her dreams of a family are shattered, her future brutally taken.

Sadly, Zara is not the only one who has had her life taken at the hands of a stranger. We all know women should be safe on our streets. She was in the heart of her community, 10 minutes from home.

We all need to be talking about what happened to OUR ZARA, we all need to be talking about this tragedy.

These last few days have been shocking and unimaginable.

In a savage, sickening, act she was murdered by a stranger. She's not the only woman who has lost her life like this. In the moment of this tragedy, we extend our deepest sympathy and love to the families of Bibaa Henry; Nicole Smallman; Sarah Everard; Sabina Nessa; Ashling Murphy and many more women.

We must PREVENT and STOP violence against women and girls.

Our loss is irreparable and the void feels insurmountable but the warmth and kindness that our community has shown is testament to the power of Zara's spirit. Her life has been stolen from us. She has been stolen from us all.