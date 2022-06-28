Zara Aleena was found with serious head injuries and died later that morning

Tributes have been paid to a “kind soul” who was murdered in a suspected stranger attack.

Zara Aleena, 35, was assaulted as she walked home along Cranbrook Road in Ilford, east London, towards Gants Hill station in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Zara Aleena was killed as she made her way home.

What happened to Zara Aleena?

Just before 2.45am on Sunday, 26 June Met Police officers were called by the London Ambulance Service after a seriously injured woman - Zara, was found by members of the public on Cranbrook Road, Ilford.

Police said Ms Aleena suffered multiple injuries and it appeared no weapon had been used in the attack.

She had sustained serious head injuries and died later on Sunday morning.

The investigation is being led by a team of homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

A previous statement from the Met’s Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell, the senior officer responsible for policing in East Area, which includes Ilford: said: “Zara, who lived locally, was walking along Cranbrook Road in the direction of Gants Hill Station when she was assaulted.

“It is now believed that she was the victim of an attack by a stranger.

“Her family are aware of this and as the investigation progresses they will continue to be updated and supported.

“A special post mortem has been completed. Zara suffered multiple serious injuries that contributed to her death.

“There is no evidence at this time that weapons were used during the attack.

The statement also said: “We are keeping Zara’s family up to date with our progress and my heartfelt condolences are with them at this terrible time.

“They are being supported by specialist officers – but I cannot imagine the pain they must be feeling.”

Police on the scene at in Cranbrook Road, Ilford, east London.

What has been said about Ms Aleena?

On Tuesday Ms Aleena’s friend Sophie told BBC News: “She was just a kind soul, the sweetest girl, she could never harm a fly.

“Always polite, always bubbly, the sweetest girl that you could ever meet really. So much going for her.”

According to reports, Ms Aleena had just passed her law degree and was working as an administrative officer at the Royal Courts of Justice.

Another friend, Nadia, told The Times: “She was a very gentle soul. She was very helpful to everyone and her neighbours.”

While Sky News reports that Ms Aleena’s best friend Lisa posted “I will never see her again. I will never hear her voice again. We always spoke every day. I will never get over this, ever.”

She went on to write: ““Now you rest in peace, beautiful angel.”

What is a stranger attack?

It is rare for a victim to be murdered in the street by a stranger.

According to the Office for National Statistics in the year to the end of March 2021 in England and Wales 6% of female victims and 18% of males were killed by strangers.

Figures from the Metropolitan Police show that 14 of the 44 victims of suspected homicides so far in 2022, not including Ms Aleena’s death, were women.

In 11 of these cases the suspect is a relative or friend of the victim, another died in a house fire, and the relationship between suspect and victim in the remaining two is not yet clear.

Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell said tackling violence against women and girls is an “absolute priority” for the Met.

He said: “Every day our officers are working with partners across the capital to improve safety in our public spaces.

“Women should not have to change their behaviour and should be able to go about their business, feeling safe, any time of day or night. It’s our job to ensure that happens – but officers cannot be in all places at all times.

“I would urge our community, especially women, to report any suspicious or unwanted behaviour and seek help if you feel threatened.