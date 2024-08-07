A social psychological perspective could play a pivotal role in ending the widespread racist riots across England, according to experts at the British Psychological Society.

Professor John Drury, a member of the BPS's Social Psychology Section and Professor of Social Psychology at the University of Sussex, suggests that addressing the “empowerment processes” of the groups behind the violent attacks could help bring an end to the violent rioting.

Speaking about crowd behaviour and protests, Professor Drury said: “There are some basic psychological processes that can be applied to why crowds turn violent:

Shared social identity

“When part of a crowd, people may well see others as part of their group and feel a greater sense of belonging. The more people that share the same group identity, the more cohesion there is. Then in turn, the more support people will feel for enacting the group’s identity.”

Shared values

“But what is the shared identity in the case of these crowds? In this case the term “patriot” has become used. But what does it mean to be a “patriot”? Does it mean violent xenophobia for example? To enact this identity, would mean enacting racist violence. If there are enough of them there who share these values in relation to the numbers of police, this makes them feel powerful enough to act in a way they wouldn’t normally do in everyday life when they are alone.”

Relations with other groups

“Often at a crowd event there’s another group present, in this case the police. Does the crowd believe they are being treated fairly? Or does police action create a sense of common fate and strengthen any unity or any grievance within the crowd and empower certain groups within the crowd as a whole?

Speaking about the role of meta-perceptions – beliefs about others’ beliefs, Professor Drury said: “Just a few days before the violent rioting in Southport there was a large demonstration in London of ‘far-right people’. We know from research that a large demonstration makes people feel that they aren’t alone and that many others feel the same way. Those people getting involved in the violent attacks of the last few days may have felt empowered because they feel opinion is on their side.”

Professor Drury suggests that a social psychological approach could help bring an end to the racist riots.

“Solutions to the xenophobic riots from a social psychological perspective address these empowerment processes at source. First, potential participants need to understand that there is not the wider public support they think there is for their views, that the opposite is the case. Thus, remind people that opinion polls in the UK show public support for immigration. Most people believe it’s good for the country.

“Second, prevent them mobilising and marching, to limit that capacity-building. Third, prevent their actions (including smaller acts of hate) from having a tangible impact – prevent them from turning their subjective identity into objective reality – by negating and cancelling out their effects.

“Finally, as it is particular identities that are empowered or disempowered, assert and support collective identities antagonistic to theirs. For example, well-organised and -attended groups and activities based on international class solidarity help to defeat racism and xenophobia on the streets. This makes solidarity a more realistic aim than any xenophobic or racist vision.”