Crystal Ski Holidays adds eight new resorts this winter season including in Spain, Norway and Austria

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New resorts include Sierra Nevada, Spain; Gausta, Norway and Leogang, Austria. Self-drive packages now available for holidays in France, using the LeShuttle train service between Folkstone and Calais.

Crystal Ski Holidays, a UK ski package holiday provider, is offering customers wider choice and more flexibility this winter 2024/25 season, with eight brand new resorts on sale across Norway, Austria, Italy, France, Spain and Switzerland.

Plus, new TUI Airways charter routes have been launched for the winter season from key regional airports, including a weekly service from Manchester to Oslo departing on Sundays, a Birmingham to Chambéry charter on Sundays and a Cardiff to Chambéry flight on Saturdays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To give customers extra transport options, the ski operator has introduced self-drive ski holidays, so customers can use the LeShuttle train service between Folkstone and Calais. Initially, this is available for holidays to France and passengers can select a crossing time and day that suits their needs.

Skiers in the mountains

The new resorts for the winter 2024/25 season include Gausta in Norway, Leogang in Austria, Cavalese in Italy, La Clusaz, Vars and Valloire in France and Crans Montana in Switzerland, with more being launched in the coming weeks.

Sierra Nevada in Spain has also been added to the portfolio, using TUI’s charter flight programme from five UK regional airports from 22 December 2024 to 5 April 2025. As the most southerly ski resort in Europe, Sierra Nevada has 112km of piste, with 134 slopes and a top elevation of 3,300m, offering variety for both beginner and expert skiers. With a good snow record and 320 days of sunshine a year, it offers a unique combination of Mediterranean climate and high-altitude skiing. Skiers and snowboarders can enjoy views of both the coast and the mountains, with the beach less than two hours’ drive away. Other memorable experiences here include night skiing on the illuminated slopes or visiting the Solar Observatory, which is one of the highest in Europe.

The new resorts mark an exciting move for Crystal, as the brand continues to further expand its offering with the returning resorts of Pamporovo in Bulgaria, Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis in Austria and Iso Syöte in Finland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Logan, managing director at Crystal Ski Holidays, said: “As the UK’s leading ski package holiday provider, we’re always looking to provide our customers with more choice and flexibility. With the expansion of new resorts, additional flight routes from different regions in the UK and new ways to get to their chosen destination, this means our customers can opt for a ski holiday that’s right for them.

Sierra Nevada, Spain

At Crystal, the only thing we want our customers to worry about is enjoying their holiday, and that’s why everything is taken care of in one simple package. Customers can even book lift passes, ski school and equipment through us. For those new to skiing, and for the seasoned pros, we want to make the experience as simple as possible. And with new exciting destinations on offer for this winter, we can’t wait to welcome our customers onto the slopes for a truly memorable holiday.”

Holidays include:

Crystal Ski Holidays (www.crystalski.co.uk); (020 8610 3123) offers a week's self-catering holiday in La Clusaz, France at the 4-star Residence Mendi Alde from £858 per person when booked online (based on two sharing) including flights from Bristol to Geneva and transfers (price given is for departure on 18 January 2025).

Crystal Ski Holidays (www.crystalski.co.uk); (020 8610 3123) offers a week's half-board holiday in Sierra Nevada, Spain at the 3-star Mountains Hotel from £1276 per person when booked online (based on two sharing) including flights from London Gatwick to Malaga Costa del Sol and transfers (price given is for departure on 9 February 2025).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crystal Ski Holidays (www.crystalski.co.uk); (020 8610 3123) offers a week's bed and breakfast holiday in Gausta, Norway at the 4-star Gaustablikk Mountain Resort from £950 per person when booked online (based on two sharing) including flights from Edinburgh to Oslo and transfers (price given is for departure on 2 March 2025).

Customers can now book the new destinations at www.crystalski.co.uk