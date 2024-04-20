Cumbria police issue alert after Lydia Webster, 13, goes missing in Kendal
Police are looking for a 13-year-old girl who has gone missing in Cumbria.
Lydia Webster was last seen at around 7pm on Friday (April 19) in Kendal town centre. She is about 4ft 6in, slim, with long brown hair and was last seen wearing a grey Adidas hoody and blue leggings. She is believed to still be in Kendal.
Officers are concerned for her welfare and are asking anyone who sees her to call police on 101. If Lydia sees this appeal she is asked to contact officers on the same number.
