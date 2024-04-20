Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are looking for a 13-year-old girl who has gone missing in Cumbria.

Lydia Webster was last seen at around 7pm on Friday (April 19) in Kendal town centre. She is about 4ft 6in, slim, with long brown hair and was last seen wearing a grey Adidas hoody and blue leggings. She is believed to still be in Kendal.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...