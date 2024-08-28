Cure Leukaemia chief executive to run 224 miles to fund research nurses across the UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cure Leukaemia is proud to launch Run The Nations 2024, which will see chief executive, James McLaughlin, running an extraordinary 224 miles across 16 locations throughout Blood Cancer Awareness Month this September – an 80% increase on his 2023 feat!

This ambitious endeavour aims to raise £100,000, funding the equivalent of two Cure Leukaemia research nurses, to support the fight for the 250,000 people living with blood cancer across the UK.

An avid runner, James will embark on this challenging journey to highlight the importance of the ongoing need for funding of specialist research nurses to enable blood cancer patients to access potentially life changing therapies, improving the outcomes for patients with blood cancer across the UK.

Run The Nations 2024 Launches ahead of Blood Cancer Awareness Month

James McLaughlin, CEO of Cure Leukaemia, said: "I am honoured to take on this challenge and run for the countless individuals affected by blood cancer. Every step of this journey is dedicated to the patients, families, and medical professionals who inspire us daily. Through Run The Nations we hope to not only raise vital funds but also amplify the voices of those who need our support the most."

At the launch of Run The Nations at the Centre of Clinical Haematology in Birmingham, Professor Charlie Craddock CBE added: “The mere statement that James is running to centres across the UK underlines the importance of collegiality and the importance of working together to improve patient outcomes.”

James will kick off his run from the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff and make his way around 16 key locations, engaging with local communities, patients, clinicians and supporters at each hospital, running an average of 14 miles in each location to signify that every 14 minutes, someone in the UK is diagnosed with a form of blood cancer.

James will also endure two gruelling isolation legs in London and from Leeds to Sheffield to reflect patients who endure the mental and physical struggles of treatment in isolation.

Speaking on his time in isolation during his treatment, Geoff Thomas MBE added: “Isolation days often stretch longer than a day for blood cancer patients. It’s tough, it’s a mental strain and you look forward to the nurses and doctors coming in because that’s your day and you’re ticking off every minute.”

Run The Nations 2024 will culminate in a grand finale event in Manchester, celebrating the collective effort to combat blood cancer with the aim of hitting the £100,000 fundraising target.

Cure Leukaemia invites everyone to get behind James

Donate: Contributions can be made through the official Run The Nations 2024 Just Giving page.

Join the Run: Lace up your trainers and join James on one or more legs of Run The Nations where you can tackle the full days route or a 5km loop.

Sponsor: Get your brand in front of audiences across the UK with headline, shirt and day sponsorship available.

For more information about Run The Nations 2024, including route details and how to get involved, please visit www.cureleukaemia.co.uk/events/run-the-nations

About Run The Nations

224 Miles, 16 locations, 1 goal.

Date Location Distance Monday 9th September Cardiff 14 miles Tuesday 10th September Bristol 14 miles Wednesday 11th September Southampton 14 miles Thursday 12th September Surrey / London 28 miles Friday 13th September Rest Day – Saturday 14th September London 15 miles Sunday 15th September Rest Day – Monday 16th September Cambridge 14 miles Tuesday 17th September Oxford 12 miles Wednesday 18th September Nottingham 7 miles Wednesday 18th September Birmingham 7 miles Thursday 19th September Belfast 14 miles Friday 20th September Dublin 14 miles Saturday 21st September Glasgow 14 miles Sunday 22nd September Rest Day – Monday 23rd September Newcastle 14 miles Tuesday 24th September Leeds & Sheffield 33 miles Wednesday 25th September Manchester 10 miles