Marshal Liam Clarke, 66, died from his injuries

A Wigan bike sport official and fan's death during famous races on the Isle of Man was an “accident”, a coroner ruled.

Marshal Liam Clarke, 66, died from his injuries after a metal barrier structure was pushed onto him, when it was struck at high speed by a bike ridden by Alan Connor at the end of qualifying for the Southern 100 Races.

Mr Connor was also found to have suffered an “accidental death” after the successive inquests in Douglas.

Liam Clarke

The double tragedy caused the abandonment of the 2023 races, which were set to feature Bryn racer Rob Hodson.

Hodson – who enjoyed a double victory in this year's Southern 100 – paid tribute to the “orange army” of volunteer track marshals like Mr Clarke, without whom popular and historic motorsport events like this could not not take place.

Mr Clarke, a Wiganer originally from Londonderry, Northern Ireland, was a long-time enthusiast and supporter of road racing on the Isle of Man.

A fellow marshal said he was very popular among his colleagues and one told the hearing he was a ''big bubble of happiness'' – and that is how she hoped he would be remembered.

Coroner James Brooks was told Mr Connor suffered a fatal crash on Bypass Road in Castletown on July 23, 2023 after apparently failing to see and react to a waved chequered flag signalling to him and other competitors to slow for the pit return road because the qualifying session had ended.

Mr Brooks commented that while being a marshal “carried risks”, Mr Clarke had not been carrying out a ''risky'' part of his official role at the time of the tragedy.

While it was his first year of volunteer marshalling at the Southern 100, he had marshalled at the Isle of Man TT around the Mountain Circuit the year before.

The hearing was told Mr Clarke had been stationed at a “post” on the Billown Circuit known as The Pump House for the second night of practice in a row.

His duties were primarily to ensure spectator safety among the big crowds of enthusiasts.

Mr Connor's machine struck another racing bike, before careering into metal barriers which would hit Mr Clarke.

The dad had succumbed to head, chest and spinal injuries due to the “blunt force trauma”, the Manx pathologist told the hearing.

Southern 100 clerk of the course Giles Olley said the area being marshalled by Mr Clarke was considered “low risk”.

While metal barriers were used to delineate where the course was on the public road, they were not designed or intended for crash protection.

The crash site during this year's Southern 100 races was made a “prohibited area”, while 400m of water-filled plastic safety barriers were put in their place, plus fencing to prevent bikes or debris from leaving the course.

Recording the verdict of accidental death, Mr Brooks passed on his condolences to the families of Mr Clarke and Mr Connor.

