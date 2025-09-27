A ‘kind and vibrant’ dad-of-eight who did everything for his children has died in a motorbike crash aged 38.

Billy Deakin, of Barnsley, South Yorkshire, died on the evening of Monday (September 8). He leaves behind his wife of 11 years, his six children and his two step-children.

Since Billy’s sudden and untimely death, a GoFundMe page has been set up in his honour to help his family. The page, which was set up by family friend Chris Ogden, read: “Billy was a passionate and keen biker, whose love for the open road was matched only by his unwavering dedication to his family. His sudden loss has left an immense void in the lives of those who knew him, and we want to rally together to ease the burden on his loved ones during this unimaginable time.

Billy met his wife, Leanne, through family connections in 2009, and their bond quickly grew into a beautiful partnership. They were married on July 5, 2014, at Ward Green Baptist Church, surrounded by the warmth of their community. Together, they built a close-knit family, raising six wonderful children: McKenzie, Sophi, Jasmyn, Jacob, Millie, and Shay. When Billy married Leanne, he also became a loving stepfather to Alec and Abbi, embracing them fully into the family fold. This blended family of eight children was the centre of Billy’s world—he poured his heart into being a devoted husband and father.”

Chris went on to describe how “life with the Deakins was full of joy and shared adventures”. He wrote: “Summers were spent caravanning on family holidays, creating cherished memories under the sun. Winters revolved around the kids’ footballing passions, with the household buzzing as Leanne and Billy juggled schedules to support their children’s dreams on the pitch.”

Father-of-eight Billy Deakin, pictured with his wife Leanne, died in a motorbike crashed aged 38. Photo by GoFundMe. | GoFundMe

Explaining the need for the fundraiser, Chris said: “BVeyond the happy times, this tragedy has cast a profound shadow over the family Billy leaves behind. As the sole financial provider for the household, Billy worked tirelessly to ensure his family had stability and security. Leanne devoted her days to running the home and nurturing their eight children, creating a loving environment that kept everyone grounded and thriving.

“Now, with Billy gone, the family faces not only overwhelming grief but also significant financial strain. Everyday expenses, funeral costs, and the ongoing needs of raising a large, active family— including supporting the kids’ football activities and maintaining their home—will become an even greater challenge without Billy’s income. The emotional toll of losing their rock is already immense, and this added pressure could make their path forward feel insurmountable.”

At the time of writing, on Saturday September 27, £1,040 has been raised on the page towards the £1,800 goal.

South Yorkshire Police were reportedly called to Park Road, on the junction with Day Street, in Barnsley at around 9pm on Monday September 8. They received reports of a crash involving a silver Kia Rio and a green Yamaha motorcycle.

Paramedics soon arrived, but Billy could not be saved and died at the scene. The driver of the Kia remained on the scene and is cooperating with the police. If you have any information, please call the police on 101, quoting incident number 1037 of September 8, 2025.