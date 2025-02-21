Dad orders UK's biggest bacon sandwich from Greggs with 100 rashers

A dad reckons he's ordered the UK's biggest bacon sarnie after demanding Greggs stuff his bun with 100 RASHERS

Craig Harker decided to try out the 8,000-calorie challenge to see if it would prove a worthy adversary to professional eaters in his competitive eating league. The 37-year-old ordered a 100-slice bacon butty served up in a giant white bap known as a stottie - with the baffled server heard saying: “What? Are you joking?”

Footage shared on YouTube on February 15 shows the pub owner casually ordering the monster £60 sarnie before being handed it in a pizza box with a bottle of ketchup and brown sauce.

When the food blogger, who runs Dad Loves Food, unveiled the 9in tall towering treat he burst out laughing describing it as a bacon Mount Everest. But Craig's eyes proved to be bigger than his belly and he was only able to scoff 38 of the rashers before donating the rest to hungry friends and family.

Craig, from Hardwick, County Durham, said: “It's the biggest bacon butty in the UK, it was like holding a newborn baby. I brought it home as it was too big to stand there holding, I had the kids round me watching and waiting for the leftovers.

“I managed to do 38 slices and then it fed the full family after that so there was no waste. I never want to look at a piece of bacon again.”

Food-loving Craig, who is founder of the British Eating League alongside owning The George Pub and Grill in his hometown, wanted to find the next challenge for his pro scoffers. Despite having to throw the towel in more than a third of the way in, the dad-of-three admits the big bacon butty would be a tall order to complete even for his champion chompers. This comes two-and-a-half years after Craig last hit the headlines for stuffing 51 rashers into one sandwich.

Craig said: “I wanted to find a breakfast challenge out there that was different to others. As part of the British Eating League sometimes it's quite hard to find the challenges so I have to create them for the eaters. It's the biggest bacon sarnie I've ever seen or tried and I think even the big eaters in the world would struggle to eat something like that.”

Social media footage shows Craig ordering the mammoth meal at the Mile House branch of Greggs in Stockton-on-Tees, County Durham, before carefully carrying it out of the door and unveiling it to the camera.

Unable to hold the sandwich, he heads home and starts desperately chomping his way through the bacon stack, even slurping Coca-Cola to help it go down, before conceding defeat.

In the footage Craig says: “Let me show you it, the world's biggest bacon bun at Greggs. Look at that, that's absolutely insane. It's like a whole pig in a box. This is like a bacon Mount Everest.”

Footage shows Craig confidently starting on the stack and bun before visibly looking more uncomfortable and eventually tapping out.

In the clip, Craig says: “As for 100 slices, I think it's impossible. I don't think anyone could do it, maybe a competitive eater Max vs Food possibly, maybe someone part of the British Eating League, but definitely not me. I think I'll stick to the smaller ones next time.”

Greggs have been contacted for comment.

100 SLICES OF BACON - 7,600 CALORIES

ONE STOTTIE (BREAD ROLL) - 172 CALORIES

KETCHUP - 20 CALORIES

TOTAL CALORIES = 7,792 CALORIES