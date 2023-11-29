Dagenham: Major delays reported on A13 as three people injured in multi-vehicle crash
Three people have been injured following a serious multi-vehicle crash on the A13 this morning. Emergency services were called to reports of a collision between a lorry and two cars near Dagenham at around 10.30am.
The incident resulted in the westbound carriageway being shut to traffic and caused significant delays in the area with traffic queuing back for miles towards the Rainham Marshes.
A spokesperson for the force said: "Police were called to a road traffic collision which involved a lorry and two cars on Ripple Road, Barking. Officers attended the scene alongside other emergency services who provided first aid to three people. We await an update on their condition. The A13 westbound remains closed."
According to reports, the road remains blocked and it is not yet known when the traffic will return to normal.
