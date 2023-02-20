Dan Walker was struck by a car whilst riding his bike on Monday morning - stating he is ‘glad to be alive’ after the crash

TV presenter Dan Walker has been rushed to hospital after saying he was “hit by a car” while cycling.

The former Football Focus host released horrifying images of injuries on Twitter on Monday morning, 20 February, which shows Walker in the back of an ambulance with blood around his nose and mouth.

Warning: graphic images

On social media, he said: “Bit of an accident this morning. Glad to be alive after getting hit by a car on my bike.

“Face is a mess but I don’t think anything is broken. Thanks to Shaun and Jamie for sorting me out and the lovely cooper at the scene. Thankful for our NHS.”

This follows worrying statistics involving cyclists in the UK. In 2022, almost half (46%) of cycle deaths involved a car. Government statistics show that in 2021, 4,353 cyclists were reported to be seriously injured.

In the photos, the former BBC Breakfast presenter can be seen with paramedics from Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

Shortly after the announcement of his collision, messages poured in wishing the presenter well. Strictly Come Dancing’s Motsi Mabuse said: “Oh wow. Get well soon!”

Walker currently presents 5 News on Channel 5. He was the host of Football Focus from 2009 to 2021, as well as BBC Breakfast from 2016 until May 2022. He also presented shows on BBC Radio 5 Live and presented Sportsday on the BBC News Channel.

The 45-year-old’s career started with work experience at Sheffield’s Hallam FM. He gained work experience after winning a competition for young sports commentators. In 1999, Walker moved to a full-time career with a four-year stint as a sports presenter and commentator for Manchester’s Key 103.