The family of a boy who was last seen getting into difficulty while jumping waves with his brother have spoken of their devastation.

Daniel Halliday disappeared on Sunday evening and, despite searches by the emergency services, has not been seen since.

His family are being supported by specially trained Merseyside Police officers and in a statement they asked for privacy at this difficult time.

Just after 7pm on Sunday (June 30), police were informed that the boy had been swimming near the radar tower on Crosby beach with his friends and older brother, but became separated and failed to emerge from the water. A major search operation took place overnight and into Monday morning. Crosby beach, near to the tower, was cordoned off by police. However, HM Coastguard confirmed that the search was stood down pending yesterday ‘further information’.

Daniel Halliday was last scene jumping waves with friends | Merseyside Police

The missing 14-year-old has now been named as Daniel Halliday. His family say he was jumping waves with his older brother when he became separated due to a strong current.