In 2019, Daniel Sturridge reportedly offered a $30,000 reward for his lost dog, Lucci but has now denied he owes the money

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ex Liverpool and Chelsea striker Daniel Sturridge has continued to deny claims that he owes a man $30,000 (£24,737) as a reward and has now instructed lawyers to act on his behalf in a dispute.

Sturridge, who last turned out for Australian A-League club Perth Glory, allegedly offered a reward totalling the amount mentioned above for the safe return of his dog, who was reportedly stolen during a break-in at a house in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the Daily Mail, American rapper Foster Washington launched a civil suit as he believes he is owed the money. He also added that a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Sturridge.

Almost two years ago in December 2021, the 34-year-old was ordered to pay out the money plus a further $85 in costs. Court documents show judgement was given by default, meaning the former footballer did not respond to the complaint.

A new report now claims that Sturridge, who made 26 appearances for England over a six year period failed to appear in an LA court and an arrest warrant was issued. A new hearing has been set for November 30.

His statement said: "I personally paid a reward to the young boy who found him. He was delighted with the reward, as were my family and I to get Lucci home. The person seeking payment is not due any money, I already paid the young boy who found Lucci.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I was unaware of the court hearing even taking place. The legal paperwork was sent to the Airbnb property which we had left within 24 hours of the burglary. Therefore, I have not had the opportunity to properly represent myself in relation to these false claims.