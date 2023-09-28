Dartford Crossing: Man in critical condition after falling from bridge as M25 closed to traffic
A man remains in critical condition after falling from the Dartford Crossing bridge.
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man has suffered serious injuries after he fell from a bridge during rush hour on Thursday morning (September 28). According to Kent Live, police were called just before 8am following reports of concern for the safety of a man on the Dartford Crossing.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We were called to the QE2 Bridge on the Dartford River Crossing following reports of a concern for safety. Essex Police assisted Kent Police and HM Coastguard to recover a man in the water, who had sustained serious injuries.
“The man has been taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.”
Traffic on M25 was temporarily stopped while emergency services dealt with the incident.