A man remains in critical condition after falling from the Dartford Crossing bridge.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has suffered serious injuries after he fell from a bridge during rush hour on Thursday morning (September 28). According to Kent Live, police were called just before 8am following reports of concern for the safety of a man on the Dartford Crossing.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We were called to the QE2 Bridge on the Dartford River Crossing following reports of a concern for safety. Essex Police assisted Kent Police and HM Coastguard to recover a man in the water, who had sustained serious injuries.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The man has been taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.”