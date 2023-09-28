Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
MailOnline terminates Dan Wootton's contract
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl
Boy, 16, arrested after famous UK tree 'deliberately cut down'
Ofcom launches investigation into Dan Wootton Tonight’s episode
Teen who stabbed maths teacher gets 14 months in youth detention
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Breaking

Dartford Crossing: Man in critical condition after falling from bridge as M25 closed to traffic

A man remains in critical condition after falling from the Dartford Crossing bridge. 

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
3 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A man has suffered serious injuries after he fell from a bridge during rush hour on Thursday morning (September 28). According to Kent Live, police were called just before 8am following reports of concern for the safety of a man on the Dartford Crossing.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We were called to the QE2 Bridge on the Dartford River Crossing following reports of a concern for safety. Essex Police assisted Kent Police and HM Coastguard to recover a man in the water, who had sustained serious injuries.

“The man has been taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.”

Traffic on M25 was temporarily stopped while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Related topics:TrafficDartford CrossingM25PoliceHospitalEmergency services