David Gladman’s new strategic land and planning business acquires six sites in first year
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Now David and John Chorlton, Development Director, have created a new business specialising in the acquisition of freehold farmland with residential potential.
The model focuses on the speed of transaction for landowners, offering multiple times the agricultural value of land, typically between £1million and £2million.
David Gladman, Chairman of Nightingale Land, said: “We provide an alternative to option and promotion agreements which go through lengthy and bureaucratic planning processes, and can often see planning applications refused.
“Nightingale buying freehold farmland gives the landowners a lifestyle change immediately. The risk of ‘if and when’ the land might get planning is then totally our problem, so the landowner can move on from being asset rich but cash poor and enjoy the trappings that wealth can bring to them and often their children - deposits to buy a house, holiday homes or even retire.”
The model is proving popular. Nightingale Land’s portfolio has already grown to six sites, from Cheshire to as far south as Dorset.
Its most recent acquisition in Great Shelford, near Cambridge took only 10 days to complete, following the acceptance of the offer.
John Chorlton said: “Nightingale Land provides the certainty to landowners that they will receive payment within a matter of weeks. We have an in-house expert property lawyer and complete within four weeks on acceptance of our offer.”
The business is looking to grow its portfolio to 30 sites nationwide and will also acquire sites with existing option and promotion agreements.
Gladman sold his previous venture, Gladman Developments, founded 10 years earlier, to Barratt Developments, in January 2021 for a reported £250m.
David Gladman said: “I think some people expected me to retire after the sale of my last business, but total retirement just isn't for me. I now enjoy more family holidays and plenty of time with my eight lovely grandchildren, but I also still need to be part of a team creating a successful property business. I enjoy the mental stimulation, teamwork, the buzz from success and the drive to achieve. And it provides a great long-term home for some of the Barratt sale proceeds.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.