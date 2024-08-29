David Gladman’s new strategic land and planning business acquires six sites in first year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Since its launch in October 2023, Nightingale Land has acquired a portfolio of six sites, with two further offers accepted. The new business is the brainchild of David Gladman, who grew his first strategic land and planning business Gladman Developments from nothing to become a market leader, worth £250m in just 10 years.

Now David and John Chorlton, Development Director, have created a new business specialising in the acquisition of freehold farmland with residential potential.

The model focuses on the speed of transaction for landowners, offering multiple times the agricultural value of land, typically between £1million and £2million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Gladman, Chairman of Nightingale Land, said: “We provide an alternative to option and promotion agreements which go through lengthy and bureaucratic planning processes, and can often see planning applications refused.

“Nightingale buying freehold farmland gives the landowners a lifestyle change immediately. The risk of ‘if and when’ the land might get planning is then totally our problem, so the landowner can move on from being asset rich but cash poor and enjoy the trappings that wealth can bring to them and often their children - deposits to buy a house, holiday homes or even retire.”

The model is proving popular. Nightingale Land’s portfolio has already grown to six sites, from Cheshire to as far south as Dorset.

Its most recent acquisition in Great Shelford, near Cambridge took only 10 days to complete, following the acceptance of the offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Chorlton said: “Nightingale Land provides the certainty to landowners that they will receive payment within a matter of weeks. We have an in-house expert property lawyer and complete within four weeks on acceptance of our offer.”

The business is looking to grow its portfolio to 30 sites nationwide and will also acquire sites with existing option and promotion agreements.

Gladman sold his previous venture, Gladman Developments, founded 10 years earlier, to Barratt Developments, in January 2021 for a reported £250m.

David Gladman said: “I think some people expected me to retire after the sale of my last business, but total retirement just isn't for me. I now enjoy more family holidays and plenty of time with my eight lovely grandchildren, but I also still need to be part of a team creating a successful property business. I enjoy the mental stimulation, teamwork, the buzz from success and the drive to achieve. And it provides a great long-term home for some of the Barratt sale proceeds.”