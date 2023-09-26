David Walliams is suing his former employers at Britain’s Got Talent over a leaked derogatory rant he made about a contestant.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

David Walliams is taking legal action against his former employers at Britain's Got Talent following his removal as a judge, it has been reported. The 52-year-old entertainer is pursuing a substantial damages claim after being removed from the ITV show in November of the previous year, according to The Sun.

His departure came in the wake of a leaked transcript that revealed comments he had made about contestants during a break in filming. In this transcript, he repeatedly used derogatory language, referring to one elderly contestant using offensive terms and making inappropriate comments about another contestant.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These comments were inadvertently captured by his microphone during auditions at the London Palladium in January 2020. After the comments became public at the end of the year, Walliams issued an apology, asserting that they were part of private conversations never intended for public consumption. However, he resigned from the show two weeks later.

The Little Britain star was then replaced by former Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli, who joined the judging panel alongside Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon.

Walliams has now initiated legal proceedings against BGT production company Fremantle, citing a data protection breach resulting from the leaked transcript, which effectively ended his decade-long stint as a judge on the show.

For his legal representation, Walliams has enlisted the services of the law firm Brandsmiths, known for their expertise in handling cases involving data protection breaches.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a statement issued before he quit, Walliams said: "I would like to apologise to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks in filming for Britain's Got Talent in 2020.

These were private conversations and - like most conversations with friends - were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry."