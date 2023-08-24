Police have confirmed that the death of a stagecoach driver who died in a crash just days ago is now being treated as a murder investigation. A vehicle being driven by Gordon Stirling collided with a Ford Transit van in East Ayrshire.

The incident happened last Monday (August 14), with the 23-year-old being rushed to hospital where he was declared dead five days later. Police Scotland has now opened up a murder probe.

The driver of the Ford van, who collided with the single-decker Stagecoach was also taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with serious injuries but his condition was later labelled as stable. At the time, Inspector Craig Beaver of Ayrshires Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr Stirling at what is a very difficult time for them.

“Our investigation into the circumstances of the crash are continuing. I would ask anyone with information, including dash-cam footage, who has not already spoken to officers to please get in touch. If you can assist, please call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3147 of Monday, 14 August, 2023.”

Detective Chief Inspector Jennifer McCulloch said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.