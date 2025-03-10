A man has been charged after a car crashed through the barriers of an Army barracks - with police calling a bomb disposal team.

Jason Pellatt, 54, of no fixed abode, will appear in court today following an incident at a military complex over the weekend. Officers rushed to St Omer Barracks in Aldershot on Saturday (March 8) after a male attempted to enter the site without permission.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said a man carrying a knife drove through the barriers before leaving the vehicle and shouting at the guards stationed at the Army site. He proceeded to damage the outside of the vehicle with the blade.

“Officers attended and, due to comments made by the man, the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team also attended, but confirmed there was no explosive threat,” police said.

Pellatt has been charged with possessing a knife in a public place, dangerous driving, assault of an emergency worker, and affray. He has been remanded in custody before appearing in Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court today (March 10).

Police added: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances, but at this time, it is not being treated as a terrorism related incident.”