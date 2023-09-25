Royal Navy: Russia plan for advanced ship to protect UK from 'existential threat to security'
A hi-tech ship is going to be used by Royal Navy sailors to repel Russia.
and live on Freeview channel 276
A newly refitted ship will be used to keep Russia at bay and protect energy supplies in the North Sea.
As reported in the Daily Express, the surveillance ship RFA Proteus will be used to protect cables in the North Sea and monitor vessels following a major overhaul. Having previously been used in the offshore oil industry, the 6,000-tonne ship has now had a £70m conversion.
Advertisement
Advertisement
She will act as a mothership for submersible drones, which can be launched in different weather conditions. A crew of up to 80 Royal Navy and Royal Marine specialists can work on board.
NOW READ: Huge drugs haul seized by sailors
RFA Proteus has now left Birkenhead, Merseyside, and is heading for Portsmouth. She is expected to be joined by another vessel in the next two years.
A senior source told the Daily Express: “This ship will be regularly deployed to monitor the 5,000 miles of oil and gas pipelines across the North Sea, as well as the extensive cable network. This is about protecting the UK and Europe from a clear and present danger."
The Royal Navy told the national publication that there will be “sea trials and evaluations”, with RFA Proteus being ready for operations later this year. One year ago, the Nord Stream natural gas pipeline was blown up as fighting escalated in the Russia-Ukraine war – creating fears that Moscow may retaliate.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Undersea cables are considered a vulnerable target as they carry £7trillion in daily financial transactions. Rishi Sunak said in a report in 2017, before becoming prime minister: "A successful attack on the UK's undersea cable infrastructure would be an existential threat to security."