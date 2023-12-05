Denny Laine, lead singer of the Moody Blues and a guitarist with Paul McCartney's band Wings, has died at the age of 79.

In a statement, Laine's wife said he had expected to recover from lung disease, but his condition deteriorated. She wrote on Laine's Facebook page: "My darling husband passed away peacefully early this morning. I was at his bedside, holding his hand as I played his favorite Christmas songs for him. He’s been singing Christmas songs the past few weeks and I continued to play Christmas songs while he’s been in ICU on a ventilator this past week.

"He and I both believed he would overcome his health setbacks and return to the rehabilitation center and eventually home. Unfortunately, his lung disease, Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD), is unpredictable and aggressive; each infection weakened and damaged his lungs. He fought everyday. He was so strong and brave, never complained. All he wanted was to be home with me and his pet kitty, Charley, playing his gypsy guitar."

Among various accomplishments, Laine contributed vocals to the highly successful Moody Blues track, Go Now, and collaborated on the composition of the Wings hit, Mull of Kintyre. Originally named Brian Hines, he grew up in Birmingham, inspired to pursue guitar playing by jazz legend Django Reinhardt.

During the 1960s, he established the band Denny and the Diplomats, featuring future Wizzard singer Roy Wood. Following the dissolution of the group, Laine formed The Moody Blues, achieving a number one hit with Go Now and releasing several R&B-influenced singles, such as From The Bottom of My Heart.

Despite initial success, the band's shift towards progressive rock, exemplified by songs like Nights In White Satin, did not yield further commercial triumphs, leading to Laine's departure. He then formed the Denny Laine String Band before joining forces with Cream drummer Ginger Baker in the hard rock ensemble Air Force.

In 1971, Paul McCartney introduced his post-Beatles band, Wings, centred around compositions co-written with his wife Linda. Laine played a crucial role, providing guitar, bass, and vocals, offering indispensable support to McCartney on hits like "Jet," "Band on the Run," and "Live and Let Die."

Hines added: "Denny was so very thankful to all of you who sent him so much love, support and the many kind words during these past few months of his health crisis-it brought him to tears. I thank you all for sending both of us love and support. It was my absolute honor and privilege to not only be his wife, but to care for him during his illness and vulnerability.

"Thank you to Dennys surgeons, doctors, specialists, physical therapists and nurses at Naples Hospital for working so hard to help him. Thank you for your compassion and support for me during these past several emotional months. My world will never be the same. Denny was an amazingly wonderful person, so loving and sweet to me. He made my days colorful, fun and full of life-just like him.