Former deputy head teacher Paul Cleary has been sentenced

A former deputy head teacher at a secondary school has avoided a prison sentence for sex offences against a girl while in a position of trust.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Cleary, 58, previously admitted one count of engaging in sexual communications with a child and three counts of sexual activity with a girl aged 13 to 17 while in a position of trust.

Cleary, of Plumpton Gardens, Bessacarr, was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment, suspended for two years, at Sheffield Crown Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 6 June, he pleaded guilty to engaging in sexual communications with a child and three counts of sexual activity with a girl aged 13 to 17 while in a position of trust.

Former Doncaster deputy headteacher Paul Cleary has been sentenced on child sex offences.

He entered not guilty pleas to three counts of sexual activity with a girl aged 13 to 15.

In addition, Cleary was given a curfew and a restraining order and was ordered to sign the sex offenders' register for 10 years.

He will also have to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and complete 40 days of rehabilitation activities.