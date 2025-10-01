Deputy leader of Reform council reportedly logged into meeting while preparing a bath – with councillor getting more than an eyeful
At a full council meeting on Thursday September 25, Independent councillor Ian McCord called out Reform councillor James Petter for logging on to a treasury management meeting while preparing a bath.
Councillor Petter had been praised earlier in the evening for his TikTok videos promoting WNC, which prompted Councillor McCord’s comment.
Addressing a packed Guildhall, Councillor McCord said: “There's been plenty said about TikTok videos – oh yeah, good God. Well, it's good to see Councillor Petter can use a camera. I saw his use of the camera the other night during our Treasury Management training when he decided he was going to take a bath during it – with one seeing certain things that cannot be unseen. Now, I don't have a TikTok account and I haven't seen these videos – maybe I should register – but from what I saw on Monday night, let me tell you, they all need to be marked as not suitable for work, and we certainly shouldn't be playing them on a council laptop.”
A ring of laughter could be heard around the chamber as council chair Alison Eastwood thanked councillor McCord for the ‘entertainment’.
Councillor Petter did not respond during the meeting and has not responded to this newspaper’s request for comment.
After Reform won 10 local council seats in May’s elections, party leader Nigel Farage pledged to clamp down on staff working from home.