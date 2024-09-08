Derbyshire police and fire service launch investigation as woman and two dogs found dead after fire
Derbyshire police and fire service have launched a joint investigation after a 35-year-old woman and two dogs were found dead following a fire.
Police were called to reports of a fire in Sinfin, Derby, on Friday 6 September. at 11.10am.
Officers attended the property and a 35-year-old woman and two dogs were found deceased.
A joint investigation with the fire service is now underway, but there are believed to be no suspicious circumstances.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.