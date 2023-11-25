According to a law enforcement officer, the former police officer who was convicted of murdering George Floyd, has been stabbed by a fellow inmate in prison

According to an official, Derek Chauvin, the former police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd has been attacked by a fellow inmate in prison in Arizona. Sky News reported that “The US Bureau of Prisons confirmed an inmate had been assaulted at the Federal Correctional Institution (FC1) in Tucson at around 12.30pm local time on Friday.

“In a statement, the agency said prison staff performed ‘life saving measures’ before the inmate, who it did not name, was taken to a hospital for further treatment and evaluation. The FBI said it was aware of an assault at the prison-though it also did not name anyone involved.”

