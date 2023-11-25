Derek Chauvin, the former police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd has been stabbed in prison
According to a law enforcement officer, the former police officer who was convicted of murdering George Floyd, has been stabbed by a fellow inmate in prison
According to an official, Derek Chauvin, the former police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd has been attacked by a fellow inmate in prison in Arizona. Sky News reported that “The US Bureau of Prisons confirmed an inmate had been assaulted at the Federal Correctional Institution (FC1) in Tucson at around 12.30pm local time on Friday.
“In a statement, the agency said prison staff performed ‘life saving measures’ before the inmate, who it did not name, was taken to a hospital for further treatment and evaluation. The FBI said it was aware of an assault at the prison-though it also did not name anyone involved.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
In July 20222, Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 21 years in federal prison for violating George Floyd’s civil rights. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said at the time that “This sentence should serve a strong message that the Justice Department stands ready to prosecute law enforcement officers who use deadly force without basis.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.