Former Sky News presenter Dermot Murnaghan has been diagnosed with Stage IV advanced prostate cancer.

The 67-year-old journalist shared his diagnosis on his X account and her told his followers that he is "responding positively to their excellent treatment".

In a series of posts, he said: "Some personal news... I’ve been diagnosed with Stage IV advanced prostate cancer. I’m fortunate to have a simply outstanding medical team looking after me, who I can’t thank enough - they are administering the best possible care with expertise, compassion and sensitivity.

"I’m responding positively to their excellent treatment, and feeling well. I’m blessed to be fortified by the monumental love and support of my wife, family and close friends.

"Needless to say my message to all men over 50, in high risk groups, or displaying symptoms, is get yourself tested and campaign for routine prostate screening by the NHS. Early detection is crucial. And be aware, this disease can sometimes progress rapidly without obvious symptoms. Details @ProstateUK and @PCR_News"

Dermot - who presented BBC quiz show Eggheads between 2003 and 2014 before Jeremy Vine took over full-time - has set himself the goal of taking part in Sir Chris Hoy's charity bike ride this September.

Six time Olympic champion track cyclist Hoy, 49, revealed at the end of 2024 that he has Stage IV prostate cancer and has been given a prognosis that he has two to four years to live.

The Tour De 4 event aims to bring together people who have been affected by cancer, whilst also raising vital funds in the fight against the disease.

Dermot posted on X: "I’m aiming to take part in Sir Chris Hoy’s fund raising charity bike ride - http://tourde4.com - in Glasgow in September - please support it and join us if you can. Take care everyone. Dermot."