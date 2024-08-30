Disgruntled Greggs employees offered dream pastry taster job

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

- Holland's Pies launches nationwide search for pastry superfans to take on the ultimate taste tester role

Holland's Pies is offering disgruntled Greggs employees a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to become a professional taster, as they get set to launch a series of new products.

The beloved British pie brand is hunting for pastry superfans to help them prove their products are unbeatable in flavour, quality, and heritage, as part of their bold new campaign.

Heralded as the North’s ‘best-kept secret’, Holland’s has been baking legendary pies and pastries in the heart of Lancashire for more than 170 years.

And in the lead-up to the launch of an exciting new series of pastry products— set to directly rival the well-known Greggs range — Holland’s is throwing down the gauntlet to the UK's pastry lovers.

So, whether you're a die-hard Greggs fan or a loyal Holland's devotee, this is your chance to put your taste buds to the test and prove which brand truly deserves the title of Britain's best pastry.

"As we prepare to introduce our new range across Tesco and Farm Foods stores on September 9 with Iceland stocking products from September 16, we’re inviting everyone to join us in celebrating the true taste of pastry from the North West," said Leanne Holcroft, Senior Brand Manager at Holland's Pies.

"We’re on a mission to prove that Holland's Pies are the North's best-kept secret, and we want pastry enthusiasts from across the country to help us do it.

“We know that many Greggs’ employees will know their stuff when it comes to pastry tasting, so we especially want to hear from those who might be looking to change from their current high-street bakery gig!

“The search is on.”

The selected pastry superfans will be invited to participate in a fun, friendly debate, where they’ll have the chance to compare Holland's new offerings against Greggs’ classics. Not only will they get to enjoy free puffs and pastries, but they’ll also have the bragging rights of being part of the ultimate North West vs. North East showdown.

The winner will then be offered a taste tester role at Holland’s Pies in their new product development department.

So, if you think you’ve got what it takes to be Holland's Pies' next top taster, or if you’re ready to take a break from the Greggs grind, this is your chance to get involved. For more details and to enter visit their Instagram or Facebook pages – or email [email protected].