DJ Carey: Irish hurling star jailed for fraud after pretending to have cancer and being given €400,000 by friends and family
Former Irish hurling star DJ Carey has been sentenced to five-and-a-half years behind bars after taking almost €400,000 from family and friends to treat a cancer that he did not have. He was convicted of fraud.
He committed a “reprehensible” fraud against people he knew by exploiting their good nature, Judge Martin Nolan said as he handed down a sentence on Monday.
The Dublin Criminal Courts judge said that almost all defrauding cases appeal to the weaknesses of human beings, and that weakness is usually greed.
“This is not the case here, Carey exploited the good nature of people,” the judge said.
He said that it was “very hard to know what motivated Carey” but since his guilty pleas he had been subjected to “public odium and ridicule” and that his “good name will probably never recover”.
Carey stood expressionless in the courtroom with his hands clasped in front of him, wearing the same clothes as on Friday when he was taken into custody.