Frenchman's Bay, where the dog died while out walking

A dog has died after falling from the cliffs in South Tyneside yesterday morning.

Emergency services were called to Frenchman's Bay in South Shields shortly after 7.30am, Monday, February 12. A South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade (SSVLB) statement said: "The team were tasked along with our colleagues from Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team to a report of a dog over the cliffs at Frenchman's Bay.

"Teams set up their rope rescue equipment and our technician was lowered to recover it, unfortunately the dog was deceased.