Dog fighting reports to RSPCA sort by 35%

The number of calls reporting organised dog fighting to the RSPCA in England has risen by 35% in the last four years, new figures reveal today.

The number of dog fighting incidents reported to the RSPCA has increased from 399 in 2020 to 537 in 2023 (537 incidents), and has risen by 8% year-on-year from 2022 to 2023.

The charity’s Special Operations Unit (SOU) - a specialist taskforce that investigates serious and organised animal crime, such as dog fighting - recently brought a fighting ring to justice following a two-year investigation.

Now, the charity is racing funds via its ‘No Animal Deserves Cruelty’ campaign to support the efforts of its dedicated rescue teams.

RSPCA SOU Chief Inspector Will Mitchell said: “Dog fighting is a draconian and barbaric bloodsport which many people believe society has left behind in history. Sadly though, the reality is that we continue to investigate cases today, involving sophisticated networks of people whose passion is breeding, training, arranging and fighting dogs.

“We see career criminals getting their kicks from watching dogs rip each other’s throats out and break each other’s legs. It’s shocking and there is absolutely no place for it in society today.

“As we all work together to try to create a kinder world for animals, it’s time this sort of sickening level of deliberate and gratuitous animal cruelty was stamped out for good - but we need your help to do that. If you have any concerns about dogs or people who may be involved in fighting, please contact our cruelty line on 0300 1234 999.”

The figures reveal that the RSPCA has received a total of 1,734 reports of organised dog fighting in England over the last four years (2020-2023). Teams in Wales also received 97 reports from 2020-2023.

Regional data shows that the most reports came from London (186), Greater Manchester (123) and the West Midlands (121).

While the number of reports are worryingly high, the number of reports leading to prosecutions is quite low as it can be difficult to gather evidence against the secretive and surreptitious gangs who operate in very tight knit groups.

However, recently five people were sentenced for their involvement in a dog fighting gang which kept and trained dogs for fighting; organising and attending fights across England, Ireland and France - some of which proved fatal for their dogs.

The RSPCA’s two-and-a-half year investigation, Operation Ghoul, concluded in June when three men were jailed - and two others were sentenced - for their involvement in the gang.

A total of 19 dogs were rescued from properties in Essex and Merseyside, as part of the operation, and evidence taken from mobile phones uncovered photos and videos of brutal dog fights, as well as match reports detailing how the fights unfolded and the injuries inflicted.

Ian Briggs heads up the RSPCA’s Special Operations Unit, and added: “We’ve seen cases in which dogs are forced to fight to the death or are left with catastrophic injuries such as broken legs and deep puncture wounds to their heads and faces.

“Tragically, the suffering for these dogs doesn’t end in the fighting pit. Injured and dying dogs can be electrocuted to death or even drowned in bathtubs before their bodies are burned to ash. Dogs who refuse to fight or lose in the pit are abandoned.

“Winning dogs are prized but will be left with serious injuries and won’t be seen by a vet but instead patched back together with DIY vet kits by their owners, without pain relief or anaesthetic, until they’re ready to fight again.

“But no animal deserves heartbreaking abuse. Animals are like us: they feel desperation, confusion and terror. That’s why we've launched our summer cruelty appeal, so we can work together to reach more animals facing this abuse.”

Sadly, many of the dogs used by dog fighters are never found and those who are rescued are sometimes identified as banned breeds under the Dangerous Dogs Act and cannot legally be rehomed.

Will added: “Dog fighting is a dark, secretive sport but it could be happening near you; in a garage or warehouse in the heart of a city, or on a rural farm in a quiet village.

“We’d urge the public to contact the police or RSPCA if they have any concerns about dog fighting near them. Signs can vary but dogs used in fighting will usually have scars on their face, front legs and hind legs, and they can also have damaged ears and puncture wounds. Other suspicious activity includes hiding dogs away in outbuildings or kennels and not exercised in public, as well as groups of people meeting with their dogs.”

Eight-year-old Cane corso Beau was one of several dogs rescued by RSPCA officers from Lincolnshire as part of a dog fighting investigation. He was taken in private kennels before being moved to the charity’s Southridge Animal Centre, in Hertfordshire, where the team spent six months training and rehabilitating him.

In 2020, Beau was adopted by Caroline Moore and Mark Dorett, from Walthamstow, London.

Beau was only two-years-old when he was first rescued - but it’s believed he was being kept with a view to training him to fight. But he has flourished in his new home and loves spending time with people and his doggy friends.

Caroline said: “Beau is so loving and gentle; he’s a really beautiful soul. He is our baby, our pride and joy. We’re so proud of him and the dog he has become.”

The RSPCA urges the public to be its eyes and ears and to report anything suspicious. Anyone who is concerned about the welfare of an animal or suspects dog fighting may be taking place should contact the police or visit the RSPCA website to find out how to report cruelty.

The RSPCA urges the public to be its eyes and ears and to report anything suspicious. Anyone who is concerned about the welfare of an animal or suspects dog fighting may be taking place should contact the police or visit the RSPCA website to find out how to report cruelty.