Baffling clips show owner Hannah Shipperbottom asking her French Bulldog Timmy to answer sums such as 6 x 3 ÷ 2 to which Timmy dutifully taps out the correct answer on Hannah's hand using his paw

A dog owner boasts her pooch is 'Einstein reincarnated' as footage appears to show him repeatedly solving maths problems correctly.

Hannah says three-year-old Timmy has been able to do simple sums since he was 14 weeks old, claiming she randomly asked him to do a sum one day by asking him to do a high 10 rather than a high five and he got it right. Since her partner Richard Szymik uploaded the video on TikTok on November 17, the clip has been viewed almost 600,000 times and fans have dubbed him 'a maths teacher in his past life'.

French Bulldog Timmy, with owner Hannah Shipperbottom and her partner Richard Szymik | Kennedy News and Media

Hannah, from Todmorden, West Yorkshire, said: "We keep saying that he's Einstein reincarnated. He's a very very clever dog. He's very very intelligent, he's very switched on. There's something wrong though, dogs shouldn't be able to count or do maths.

"It's definitely baffling. There's definitely something not right. He's definitely cleverer than me. I started when he was a pup by getting him to do high fives and fist bumps. He does all sorts. He'll sit, beg, lie down, paw, fist bump, kisses. He was about 14 weeks when we first found out he could count. We'd do high fives, high tens, high twenties but he'd count up in fives so if you said to him do high twenty, he'd hit you four times.

"One day I was like let's see if he'll do two add two or something really simple and he did it. I was like 'no way he's just done that', I thought it was a fluke. Richard thought I was moving my hand at first. I said ‘watch me, I'm not moving my hand’.

"We've just been doing it for years, just little additions and then the other day we thought let's do a random sum and he got it. I couldn't believe it. He was doing division, he just gets the answer every time. I sat there shocked with my mouth open. He looks at me as if to say ‘I know the answer to this mum, how do you not know’?

"Random people will give us a sum. Richard's family have come round and his mum has sat there and done it. They're all shocked."

She said the couple bought Timmy shortly after their previous dog passed away and that he was the last one of the litter.

Hannah said: "[We knew] the breeder. We did have his brother and we'd had to have him put to sleep a few months before because he had a brain problem. We were like, we're not getting another dog, we can't go through that again. But then this one nobody wanted him, so we got him and he was the best thing we ever did. He was the biggest one of the litter and I thought why does no one want him? He was the cutest as well. He loves giving smooches."

Both Hannah and Richard were shocked when the video of their pooch went viral.

Hannah said: "We'd put it [the video] up and we'd gone out with a couple of friends that night to the cinema. We'd come back out and he [Richard] looked at his phone and was like we've had over 200,000 views. He went from 11 likes on his profile to 70,000 in two days.

"I'm proud of him [Timmy], I keep telling him, you're my famous dog. We've said he can start paying rent now. The reaction has been pretty good. We've had the odd few negative comments but we've just ignored them. I'd say it's a good 95% of positive comments and then you just get that few percent of keyboard warriors. There's no point in negativity. The rest of us are loving it."

Fans have been left baffled by Timmy's ability to seemingly quickly solve complex maths sums such as 6 x 3 ÷ 2 and tap out the answer so quickly.

One user commented: "Get that dog in accounting."

Another said: "Needed him during my GCSEs."

A third added: "He was definitely a maths teacher in his past life."