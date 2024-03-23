Dog seized by police after it attacks paramedic on 999 call to its owner

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers are now asking owners to lock up animals ahead of emergency personnel attending their homes and have issued an appeal to dog owners.

It comes after a paramedic from Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust was attacked by a dog while attending to treat a woman for breathing difficulties in Armthorpe earlier this week.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “On 20 March, at 2:45pm we received a call from the ambulance service to inform us that one of their staff had been attacked while entering a property.

“The paramedic suffered non-life-threatening injuries to his arm and was taken to hospital. He has since been discharged.

“We’re making a plea to dog owners to lock your pets away ahead of emergency personnel attending your home.

“Emergency situations can be worrying for pets, and when strangers with equipment enter your home, it can cause them to act out of character.”

The spokesman added: “If you have called 999 and are awaiting a police, ambulance, or fire response, please lock your pets away.

“If you have a scheduled appointment with a police officer or a healthcare professional, please lock your pets away prior to their arrival.

"This ensures your dog does not become agitated when they hear them approaching or knocking at your door.”