A new AI study has revealed the most English sounding locations in the country – with a Doncaster village having the most archetypal English name.

The village in Doncaster has been named as having the most archetypal English name

The study shows that 'Harlington', which is also a district of London, is the most archetypal English place name, along with 'Widdington' in Essex and 'Colworth' in West Sussex.

In contrast, ‘Danum’ – the Roman name for Doncaster – was the least English-sounding, along with Belgravia in London and Moira in Leicestershire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although AI was used to determine the language basis of English place names, not the meaning, the results could reveal more about the history of the locations.

Harlington is the most English sounding place in England, according to the new study.

Most English-sounding places in England

1. Harlington

2. Widdington

3. Colworth

4. Beckington

5. Didlington

6. Toddington

7. Lowthorpe

8. Tiddington

9. Bedlington

10. Ridlington

The new study was conducted by Dr Michael Dalvean, an expert in computational linguistics at the University of Western Australia.

'Each English place name is ranked according to the extent to which it resembles place names from the other countries,' he said in his paper.

'This provides a basis for determining the likely language to use to interpret the place name.'

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dr Dalvean used machine learning, a particular subset of AI that allows systems to learn and come to informed conclusions.

To determine their Englishness, the AI compared 18,799 English place names to 84,687 place names of 10 other European locations – France, Germany, Ancient Rome, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, Scotland, Ireland and Wales.

These 10 places are major locations in Europe and have historically had 'a high level of linguistic and cultural influence on England', according to Dr Dalvean.

'The idea is to rank each individual English place name in terms of the extent to which it resembles the place names of England as opposed to the place names of the other ten European countries,' he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Many of the most archetypically English-sounding places in England have the element '-ton, which comes from the Anglo Saxon '-tun', meaning an 'enclosed space'.