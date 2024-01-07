Double tragedy as boy, 16, and man, 40, die when car comes off road and is submerged at Tetley Lock
Double tragedy struck during a horrendous collision which saw a car come off the road and sink under water - leave two people dead
A Lincolnshire Police statement said a 16-year-old boy and a 40-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene of a collision in Tetney Lock.
A police statement said: “The collision was reported at 1.33pm yesterday (January 7) when a blue Mercedes 300 left the road and became submerged in water at Tetney Lock Road. Emergency services, including police, crews from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, and EMAS (East Midlands Ambulance Service) were immediately dispatched, and support was also provided by colleagues at Humberside Police.
“Sadly, a 16-year-old boy and 40-year-old man in the car were pronounced dead at the scene. Their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.”
