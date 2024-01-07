Double tragedy struck during a horrendous collision which saw a car come off the road and sink under water - leave two people dead

Two people were killed - aged 16 and 40 - during the incident

A Lincolnshire Police statement said a 16-year-old boy and a 40-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene of a collision in Tetney Lock.

A police statement said: “The collision was reported at 1.33pm yesterday (January 7) when a blue Mercedes 300 left the road and became submerged in water at Tetney Lock Road. Emergency services, including police, crews from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, and EMAS (East Midlands Ambulance Service) were immediately dispatched, and support was also provided by colleagues at Humberside Police.