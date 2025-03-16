Dozens of young people killed in nightclub fire in North Macedonia

Dozens have died in the nightclub fire | .

A massive fire in a nightclub in North Macedonia’s southern town of Kocani has killed 51 people and injured about 100 others.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Interior minister Panche Toshkovski said the blaze began at about 2.35am local time on Sunday during a concert by a local pop group. He said the young clubgoers used pyrotechnics that caused the roof to catch fire.

North Macedonia's prime minister, Hristijan Mickoski wrote on X: “This is a difficult and very sad day for Macedonia. The loss of so many young lives is irreparable, and the pain of the families, loved ones and friends is immeasurable.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Video of the incident shared on social media shows chaos inside.

Family members have gathered in front of hospitals and Kocani’s city offices begging authorities for more information.

Mr Toshkovski said police have arrested one man but he did not provide details on the person’s alleged involvement.