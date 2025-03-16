Dozens of young people killed in nightclub fire in North Macedonia
Interior minister Panche Toshkovski said the blaze began at about 2.35am local time on Sunday during a concert by a local pop group. He said the young clubgoers used pyrotechnics that caused the roof to catch fire.
North Macedonia's prime minister, Hristijan Mickoski wrote on X: “This is a difficult and very sad day for Macedonia. The loss of so many young lives is irreparable, and the pain of the families, loved ones and friends is immeasurable.”
Video of the incident shared on social media shows chaos inside.
Family members have gathered in front of hospitals and Kocani’s city offices begging authorities for more information.
Mr Toshkovski said police have arrested one man but he did not provide details on the person’s alleged involvement.