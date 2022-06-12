Hilary Devey was made a CBE in 2013

Former Dragons’ Den star Hilary Devey has died aged 65 (Photo: PA)

Former Dragons’ Den star Hilary Devey has died aged 65, her publicist has confirmed.

Devey’s publicist, Benjamin Webb, told the PA news agency, that the TV star died on Saturday (11 June), after a long illness, in Morocco, where she had a property.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She joined BBC Two programme Dragons’ Den in 2011 and left in 2012, going on to present Channel 4’s The Intern.

She also appeared in The Business Inspector on Channel 5.

Devey founded the multimillion-pound freight distribution business Pall-Ex as well as carrying out charity work, which included her position as vice president of the Carers Trust. She was also a patron of the Stroke Association, having herself suffered a stroke in 2009.

She was made a CBE in 2013, being honoured for a career in business and for her charitable work.

At the time of being made a CBE for services to the transport industry and to charity, she said: “In every sense of the word, this is a great honour and I am equally flattered and flabbergasted.

“It is wonderful to receive such recognition, but this should be less about me, and more about the charities that I support and the amazing transport sector in which I am privileged to work.