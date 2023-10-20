Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A beer lover has completed an epic drinking challenge to sink 2,000 pints in 200 days - costing him a staggering £18,000.

Jon May has been necking 10 pints a day for the past six-and-a-half months and says he hasn't had a single hangover so far. The 25-year-old decided to embark on the marathon pub crawl after seeing someone on Tiktok trying to drink 1,000 pints in a year. He reckoned he could stomach double the amount and on Friday completed his beer-drinking quest at The Market Tavern in Atherstone, Warwickshire.Jon has mainly been drinking in dozens of boozers around his home town of Guildford, Surrey, and has been documenting his progress on Tiktok. While carrying out his challenge, which has seen him consume more than 360,000 calories, his number of followers has risen from 6,000 to 123,000. Tiktok influencer Jon reckons he has forked out around £8,000 on lager and cider and a further £10,000 on catching Ubers to and from the pub.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: "I first got the idea when I saw someone on Tiktok say they were going to drink 1,000 pints in a year and I thought that's only two a day. So I upped that to 2,000 and wanted to do it quicker so I shortened it to 200 for the only reason that I thought it sounded good. It does feel like a mildly impressive achievement. I don't think anybody else has done this before. It felt like a very British thing to do. Although I know it's probably not good for the liver, so I probably wouldn't recommend it.

Jon May, who has downed 10 pints a day for the past 200 days, says he hasn't had a single hangover

"But I feel OK, I've not had any hangovers so far because I'm still young enough to not really get them. Also you have to be sober to get a hangover in the first place. I've mainly been drinking around Guildford but have gone further afield as well - the Market Tavern invited me, so I thought I'd go along. It seems a nice pub. I usually opt for a Thatchers or a Magners but I have been drinking Madri too. I like both cider and beer. After this, I'm going to take a week off and then travel to cities across the country reviewing pints. People seem to like watching me in the pub."While some social media users have branded Jon a 'legend' and a 'national treasure' status others expressed concern about his health.

One person wrote: "As amazing as this is, I do wonder if it will have any long-term health effects following." A second said: "'I would strongly advise you not to mate. It’s really not good."

Another commented: "That can't be good for you but at the same time I'm strangely impressed. The most British thing I've ever seen."

Advertisement

Advertisement

A third said "Give this man a knighthood" and another added: "Greatest athlete of our generation."

According to the NHS website, men and women shouldn't drink more than 14 units of alcohol a week on a regular basis. This is equivalent to six pints of average-strength beer or 10 glasses of lower-strength wine. It is advised this should also be spread over three or more days to avoid bingeing.