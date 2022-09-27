Drinking two to three cups of coffee a day linked to longer lifespan, study suggests

Drinking two to three cups of coffee a day could be linked to a longer lifespan, new research has suggested.

The findings applied to ground, instant and decaffeinated varieties of the drink, and researchers said they suggested coffee consumption should be considered part of a healthy lifestyle.

The greatest risk reduction was seen with two to three cups per day, according to the study, which included 449,563 people who completed a questionnaire asking how many cups of coffee they drank each day and whether they usually drank instant, ground or decaffeinated coffee.

Drinking two to three cups of coffee a day could be linked to a longer lifespan, new research has suggested

There were 100,510 (22.4%) non-coffee drinkers included in the study.

Research found that when compared with avoiding coffee, drinking coffee was associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular disease.

Compared with no coffee drinking, drinking the beverage was associated with a 14%, 27% and 11% lower likelihood of death for decaffeinated, ground and instant preparations, respectively.

Advertisement

The study examined the links between types of coffee and heart rhythms, cardiovascular disease and death using data from the UK Biobank study, which recruited adults between 40 and 69 years of age.

Cardiovascular disease was made up of coronary heart disease, congestive heart failure and ischaemic stroke.

Coffee drinkers were compared with non-drinkers for the incidence of arrhythmias (irregular heart beat), cardiovascular disease and death.

The study - published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology - found that all types of coffee were linked with a reduction in death from any cause, and while all coffee types were associated with a reduction in cardiovascular disease, the lowest risk was observed with two to three cups a day.

Compared with abstinence from coffee, it was associated with a 6%, 20% and 9% reduced likelihood of cardiovascular disease for decaffeinated, ground and instant coffee respectively.

Advertisement

However, drinking more coffee did not lower the cardiovascular risk, with people drinking four or more cups per day less likely to enjoy benefits than those drinking two to three cups a day.

Study author, Professor Peter Kistler of the Baker Heart and Diabetes Research Institute, Australia, said: “In this large, observational study ground, instant and decaffeinated coffee were associated with equivalent reductions in the incidence of cardiovascular disease and death from cardiovascular disease or any cause.

“The results suggest that mild to moderate intake of ground, instant and decaffeinated coffee should be considered part of a healthy lifestyle.”

Prof Kistler added: “Caffeine is the most well-known constituent in coffee, but the beverage contains more than 100 biologically active components.

“It is likely that the non-caffeinated compounds were responsible for the positive relationships observed between coffee drinking, cardiovascular disease and survival.