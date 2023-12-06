Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
Breaking

Driver charged after 92-year-old woman knocked down and killed in Liverpool city centre

The driver stopped at the scene on Canning Street and was later arrested.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
2 minutes ago
A 92-year-old woman was struck by a blue Ford Focus on Canning Street, near to the junction of Catharine Street, at around 5.55pm on Sunday (December 3) and died from serious injuries.A 92-year-old woman was struck by a blue Ford Focus on Canning Street, near to the junction of Catharine Street, at around 5.55pm on Sunday (December 3) and died from serious injuries.
A 92-year-old woman was struck by a blue Ford Focus on Canning Street, near to the junction of Catharine Street, at around 5.55pm on Sunday (December 3) and died from serious injuries.

A man has been charged with causing death by careless driving after a 92-year-old woman was knocked down and killed in Liverpool city centre.

The pedestrian was struck by a blue Ford Focus on Canning Street, near to the junction of Catharine Street, at around 5.55pm on Sunday. She was left in a critical condition and sadly died from her serious injuries.

The driver of the car, Mohamed Mahadi, 33, stopped at the scene. He was arrested and later charged with causing death by careless/inconsiderate driving, and causing death by driving an unlicensed/uninsured vehicle. He has been held in custody and is set to appear before Wirral Magistrates Court on January 2, 2024.

The Roads Policing Unit carried out forensic examinations at the scene as a number of roads were closed and diversions put in place around the Hope Street, Canning Street and Faulkner Street area on Sunday.

A general view of the junction of Canning Street and Catharine Street. Image: Google MapsA general view of the junction of Canning Street and Catharine Street. Image: Google Maps
A general view of the junction of Canning Street and Catharine Street. Image: Google Maps

Detective Sergeant Andy Roper said: “We are still appealing for information to help us find out the full circumstances of what happened. The area would have been busy with traffic and pedestrians at the time, so we are hoping that people can come forward with information, even if they believe it may be small or insignificant.

“I would appeal to any motorists who may have been driving on Catharine Street around this time and have a dash camera in their vehicle. I would be grateful if you could check your footage and contact our team as you may have inadvertently captured something of significance."

Related topics:DrivingLiverpoolMerseyside PoliceTwitter

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.