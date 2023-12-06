The driver stopped at the scene on Canning Street and was later arrested.

A 92-year-old woman was struck by a blue Ford Focus on Canning Street, near to the junction of Catharine Street, at around 5.55pm on Sunday (December 3) and died from serious injuries.

A man has been charged with causing death by careless driving after a 92-year-old woman was knocked down and killed in Liverpool city centre.

The pedestrian was struck by a blue Ford Focus on Canning Street, near to the junction of Catharine Street, at around 5.55pm on Sunday. She was left in a critical condition and sadly died from her serious injuries.

The driver of the car, Mohamed Mahadi, 33, stopped at the scene. He was arrested and later charged with causing death by careless/inconsiderate driving, and causing death by driving an unlicensed/uninsured vehicle. He has been held in custody and is set to appear before Wirral Magistrates Court on January 2, 2024.

The Roads Policing Unit carried out forensic examinations at the scene as a number of roads were closed and diversions put in place around the Hope Street, Canning Street and Faulkner Street area on Sunday.

Detective Sergeant Andy Roper said: “We are still appealing for information to help us find out the full circumstances of what happened. The area would have been busy with traffic and pedestrians at the time, so we are hoping that people can come forward with information, even if they believe it may be small or insignificant.