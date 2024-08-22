Driving to Scotland or Wales this summer? Don’t forget about these little-known road rules

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With over 12 million Brits embarking on overnight trips to Scotland last year, and 41 million trips to Wales across summer alone, staycations continue to be a popular choice to British families. But if you’re planning on road tripping to these regions, it’s key you brush up on your road rules knowledge…

While many traffic laws are the same throughout the UK, several surprising rules apply specifically to Scotland and Wales in a bid to improve road safety and adapt to local conditions and needs.

From stricter drink-driving limits to lower speed limits, these lesser-known rules can catch many drivers off guard. That’s why the experts at B-corp accredited Zuto car finance have revealed all to help you avoid hefty fines… or worse.

2 unique rules for driving in Wales:

Speed limits: Wales is one of the first countries in the world to pass a law changing the default speed limit on restricted roads to 20mph. These roads are usually located in residential and built up areas, typically more frequented by pedestrians and cyclists.

Enforcement began on January 8th this year, with roadside teams using speed monitoring equipment to catch offenders and failure to comply could cost you a £100 fine and three penalty points on your licence.

Road signs: In Wales, all road signs are bilingual, displaying both Welsh and English. This is a legal requirement and differs from England where signs are mainly in English.

4 ways that driving in Scotland differs from England:

Drink-driving limits: Scotland has lower legal alcohol limits for drivers than England and Wales.

The current Scottish limits are:

22 microgrammes (mcg) of alcohol in 100 ml of breath versus 35mcg in England

50 milligrammes (mg) of alcohol in 100ml of blood versus 80mg in England

67 milligrammes (mg) in 100 ml of urine versus 107mg in England

It’s important to note that everybody processes alcohol in a different way as various factors such as weight, age, sex or metabolism have their own parts to play too. If in doubt, always have alternative options prepared, whether that be a taxi or a designated driver.

Speed limits for heavy goods vehicles (HGVs): On single carriageway roads, the speed limit for HGVs over 7.5 tonnes is 40 mph in Scotland, whereas in England and Wales the limit is 50 mph.

Parking regulations: It is actually illegal to park on the pavement in Scotland. The Transport (Scotland) Act 2019, which came into effect in December 2023, bans pavement parking, double parking, and parking at dropped kerbs across the country, and under this law, local authorities can issue fines of £100 for these violations.

This makes Scotland the first part of the UK to implement a nationwide ban on pavement parking, aiming to improve the safety and accessibility of pavements for all users, especially those with mobility issues, visual impairments, and parents with prams.

Low Emission Zones (LEZs): Scotland has implemented (and continues to do so) Low Emission Zones in cities like Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, and Dundee, with stricter emission standards than those in England. Whilst ULEZ is in place in London and clean air zones in England, it’s worth being aware that this has so far been adopted more widely in Scotland. To double check before a trip, LEZ vehicle checkers are available online.”

Lucy Sherliker, head of customer at Zuto car finance comments: “Both the Welsh and Scottish Governments have the authority to make their own decisions on certain aspects of road and traffic laws and whilst the basic laws are consistent across the UK, specific regulations and policies can definitely vary so it’s important to know these differences.

The potential long-term impact of ignoring these road rules:

Insurance: “Stricter laws, such as lower drink-driving limits in Scotland, might result in higher insurance premiums if a driver is fined or convicted under these regulations. Insurance companies often factor in driving records when calculating premiums, so any violations could lead to increased costs.

“Additionally, if a driver is involved in an accident while violating local traffic laws, insurance claims could be affected, potentially influencing the terms of car finance agreements which often require maintaining adequate insurance coverage.

Fines: “Any violations of these rules mentioned could lead to accumulated fines, which may indirectly affect your ability to meet your car finance payments if your budget is strained.

Impact on credit scores: “Consistently violating local traffic laws and accumulating fines could affect your credit score if these fines go unpaid and sent to collections agencies. This could impact credit scores which in turn, could then affect the terms of future car finance agreements or the ability to secure financing.

“To stay up to date with these regional differences, drivers should check the latest local guidance from the Welsh or Scottish Governments, especially prior to your road trip as preparation is key and it’s always better to be safe than sorry.”

