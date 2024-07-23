Duke of Edinburgh Award winners write letter to PM demanding their voice be heard

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A letter has been delivered to Prime Minister Keir Starmer calling for his government to put youth voices at the heart of his policy making.

Written by a group of Duke of Edinburgh Award holders, the letter has asked the PM to listen to the issue that young people say are most important to them as they say they do not feel heard by politicians.

The key issues highlighted in the letter include domestic issues like housing and the NHS, climate change and human rights.

Under the Conservative government, the housing crisis has reached an all time high, with many young people claiming they will not be able to afford a house in their lifetime. Instead, they are forced to shell out thousands of pounds a year on exorbitant rent prices, often to someone who owns multiple properties.

DofE Award holders at Downing Street

A survey conducted by Youth Voices 2024 highlighted that while many young people saw owning their own home as a top priority, almost half (48%) said they were pessimistic about the prospect of this ever happening.

The major study compiled research of more than 3,000 14-24 year-olds in the UK, many of whom felt much more needed to be done to help young people in this country.

Today, young people from the Duke of Edinburgh Award have delivered a handwritten letter to the Prime Minister, calling for the new government to back a Youth Pledge committing to give young people a meaningful say on policy decisions that affect them.

Poppy, 19, a Bronze, Silver, and Gold DofE Award holder from Beverley, said: “For too long, young people like me have been shut out of the conversation and having our views overlooked by adults who are making decisions that will affect the rest of our lives.

“Our views and experiences matter too, and politicians can learn from what we have to say.”

The survey showed the most important issues that need addressing in the UK are the cost of housing (38%), NHS (37%), cost of living (37%), and mental health (33%).

The Labour manifesto has promised expanding voting rights to 16 and 17-year-olds, something they say will encourage greater participation in democracy.

Ruth Marvel OBE, DofE CEO, said: “Our findings clearly show that young people are ambitious for their own futures, but they continue to feel heard and unsupported on the issues that will define their lives and careers.”

The new government has also said they will make changes to the national curriculum to prepare young people for life after their education.