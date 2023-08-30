A number of number plates have been banned by the DVLA ahead of some upcoming changes.

From Friday (September 1), the DVLA will release its 73’ registration plates. Each year, two sets of number plates are released. The ‘23’ number plates were released earlier this year in March. With each release, millions of number plates are put into circulation so unsurprisingly, some of the combinations form or resemble unpleasant or rude words.

To help ensure that only socially acceptable plates are used on the road, the DVLA bans a long list of plates before they are issued to the public. Jon Kirkbright, sales director at Platehunter , submitted a Freedom Of Information request to the DVLA to reveal exactly which plates have been banned ahead of the new 73’ release.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commenting on the exclusive lists of banned number plates, Jon said: “So many number plates are banned before each release by the DVLA, that the public would never usually be aware of. It is unsurprising that there are so many banned combinations when millions of plates are released twice a year. It is inevitable that some will spell - or almost spell - rude or offensive words.

Information gathered from the DVLA has shown that Wakefield and Halifax rank in the top 5 in the country for people with points on their driving licenses

“However, some of them are borderline but I understand why the DVLA chose to be extra cautious. They are simply trying to protect what is a very significant source of revenue for them. Jon says that the new number plate releases every six months also bring thousands of popular combinations. He claims that names are always the most sought after plates.”

The DVLA is the organisation of the government responsible for maintaining a database of drivers and vehicles in the UK.

DVLA: Full list of banned ‘73’ number plates