East of England NHS Trusts among the few to champion menopausal women’s health, new FOI data reveals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New research conducted by law firm Lime Solicitors reveals that NHS Trusts in the East of England are among the few trusts in the country which are more advanced in supporting their menopausal employees.

Despite NHS England signing the Menopause Workplace Pledge in 2022 and publishing an internal menopause policy for trusts to adopt, this FOI data from 163 NHS trusts reveals that 43 per cent of trusts in England do not have a menopause policy in place. Additionally, less than half (46 per cent) have a menopause champion: an individual within an organisation with the role of raising awareness, providing support, and driving positive change related to menopause within that organisation.

However, the NHS Trusts in the East of England are leading the way when it comes to providing the vital support needed for menopausal employees. Some 70 per cent of NHS trusts in the East of England have a menopause policy. A further 18% either have a menopause policy currently being drafted, or have some form of menopause guidance in lieu of a policy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Symptoms of the menopause include hot flushes and irregular periods, which can be debilitating. However, just 5% of Trusts nationally which have fans available and only two per cent which provide free sanitary products. This is despite guidance from the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) issued earlier this year, which clarified that employers could be sued if they do not make reasonable adjustments for women experiencing menopause symptoms at work. Whilst the East of England is leading the way when it comes to support of their menopausal employees, 0 NHS Trusts in this region specified having either fans or sanitary products for their staff, showing that there is still more to be done.

Whilst 6% of NHS Trusts nationally received employee complaints that mention the menopause, just one NHS Trust in the East of England received complaints. The data therefore shows the vital impact of creating policies to support employees experiencing the menopause.

Commenting on the figures, Neha Thethi, Head of Employment at Lime Solicitors, said: “It is promising to see that the number of NHS Trusts with a menopause policy is higher in the East of England than it is nationally. The NHS provides fantastic care for those experiencing menopausal symptoms, and it is great to see that NHS Trusts in the East of England are setting the example when supporting their own menopausal employees.

“The menopause is not a specific protected characteristic under the Equality Act 2010. Yet failure to support women experiencing menopause, putting them at a disadvantage because of their symptoms, can amount to workplace discrimination. While NHS Trusts in the East of England are leading the way, there is so much further to go in making sure that all Trusts across the UK are providing the vital support needed for menopausal employees.”