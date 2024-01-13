Breaking
Man airlifted to hospital after serious collision as road is closed
A man has been airlifted to hospital after a serious collision in East Sussex.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sussex Police said it was among the emergency services called to an incident at around 11.40am this morning (Saturday, January 13) 'to a report of a single-vehicle collision'.
"A man has been airlifted to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with serious injuries," a police spokesperson said.
"The road has been closed temporarily in both directions."
Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash-cam footage is asked to contact [email protected] quoting Operation Kempton.