A man has been airlifted to hospital after a serious collision in East Sussex.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police said it was among the emergency services called to an incident at around 11.40am this morning (Saturday, January 13) 'to a report of a single-vehicle collision'.

"A man has been airlifted to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with serious injuries," a police spokesperson said.

"The road has been closed temporarily in both directions."

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...