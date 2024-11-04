Eastbourne resident turns 104

Eastbourne resident, Doris Smith celebrated her 104th birthday with friends, family and Saffron’s Care Home staff and residents on October 22.

The celebration included a visit from local nursery children, who are regular visitors to Saffron’s Care Home. The children, a mere 100 years in ages apart from Doris, brought a lovely handmade card and sang happy birthday.

Doris, born in 1920, was raised in Kent with her three brothers and a sister. Doris was 19 when WW2 broke out, and the family farm in Strood, near Rochester, was an important asset providing fruit and vegetables, both locally and to London.

Doris recalls that from a young age, she took a keen interest in her father’s business accounts, helping him count the money, and she went on to become a postmistress and later, did the accounts for a company that made aircraft parts.

Doris celebrating with a nice cup of tea.

Doris went on to support a Priest in his work with the church. They built a wonderful friendship and she looked after him until he passed away in 2017.

Doris is still as sharp as a pin and has a wonderful sense of humour. She has lived through five different British monarchs and when asked what her secret to long life is, she replied “to spend your life being kind and caring to others”.