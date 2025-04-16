Cadbury World chocolatier Donna Oluban places a chocolate daffodil to their Easter-themed chocolate creation at Cadbury World in Birmingham | Rewired PR

Easter is a beautiful celebration of colour, food and tradition across the world so we’ve collected photo of some of the best customs for you to enjoy.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In England it is all about eggs, chocolate and Easter bunnies - as well as the all important religious celebrations marking the resurection of Jesus. But how is one of the most important dates in the Christian calendar marked across the globe.

Here are 12 of the best photos to capture the international celebration of Easter ...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loading....

Easter in Hollokoe, a UNESCO world heritage site in Hungary, is celebrated with Mass, a procession, and the famous dousing of unmarried girls with buckets of water.

During the observance of Lent the streets are covered with natural, aromatic carpets (alfombras) of flowers, pines, clover and fruits in Antigua, Guatemala.

Eggs are decorated for Easter in scores of countries but they decorate ostrich eggs in Vienna, Austria.

President Obama talks to children at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 13, 2009.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Argentina, Jujuy, Tilcara, an Indian musician during the religious Easter procession.

The explosion of the Judases, Easter Week is a ritual originating in the Middle Ages in Europe. Effigies of figures considered 'evil' against the society are hung in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico.

Iglesia de La Merced procession arrives at the church on Good Friday in Guatemala, Sacatepequez province, Antigua.

On Easter Sunday fireworks are lit on the Plaza de Armas of Ayacucho to celebrate the resurrection of Christ, Ayacucho, Peru.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A shy child is made up as a Easter Witch in one of the more unusual traditions in Stockholm, Sweden.

Canada, Alberta, Vegreville: The world's largest Ukrainian Easter egg (Ukrainian Pysanky).

An Easter display of decorated holiday chocolate eggs and stuffed pink Easter Bunny in Australia.

Pistachio cake baked for Easter in Palermo, Sicily.