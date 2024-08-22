easyJet holidays’ deals of the week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tour operator additionally launches package holidays to Costa de la Luz

Sun seekers itching to escape the drab weather throughout the UK are in luck, with easyJet holidays offering a plethora of last-minute summer escapes at unbeatable prices.

What’s more, easyJet holidays has announced the launch of package holidays to Spain’s Costa de la Luz, known for hosting some of the country’s finest beaches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Be one of the first to explore Costa de la Luz with easyJet holidays at the 4* Estival Islantilla offering a pleasing combination of relaxation and recreation, the only thing separating holidaymakers from its luscious beaches is the leafy promenade. Avid golfers can look to take a swing nearby, with the Islantilla Golf Resort just a five-minute drive away.

Travellers in the market for a city break escape should check out the 4* Ametyst in Prague. Described as an ‘art lover’s dream’, the hotel houses its very own art museum. Those seeking more historic sights should check out the nearby National Museum and Opera.

All easyJet holidays packages include flights, hotel, 23kg luggage and transfers on beach holidays.

Book with easyJet holidays (www.easyjet.com/en/holidays tel: 0330 365 5005):

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

> easyJet holidays offers three nights at the 3* Aparthotel Old Townin Krakow on a Room Only basis for £186 per person including flights from London Gatwick on 30 September 2024

> easyJet holidays offers three nights at the 4* Ametystin Prague on a Bed and Breakfast basis for £209 per person including flights from Manchester on 29 September 2024

> easyJet holidays offers three nights at the 4* Zaan Hotel Amsterdam Zaandamin Amsterdam on a Room Only basis for £213 per person including flights from London Southend on 1 September 2024

> easyJet holidays offers three nights at the 3* Urban Garden Hotel in Rome on a Room Only basis for £246 per person including flights from London Gatwick on 17 September 2024

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

> easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 4* Santa Ponsa Pinsin Majorca on a Bed & Breakfast basis for £582 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from Belfast International on 30 October 2024

> easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 3* Coral Teide Marin Tenerife on a Self Catering basis for £463 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from Edinburgh on 29 September 2024

> easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 4* Estival Islantillain Costa de la Luz on a Half Board basis for £502 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from Bristol on 7 October 2024.

> easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 5* Alaiye Resortin Antalya on an All Inclusive basis for £657 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from London Gatwick on 10 September 2024