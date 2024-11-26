Edinburgh bar to donate cask ale proceeds to Scotland's HIV charity as World AIDS Day approaches

The Regent

AN EDINBURGH bar has announced the return of its fundraiser for Scotland’s HIV charity, as World AIDS Day approaches fast.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Regent on Montrose Terrace, the capital’s LGBT+ real ale pub, announced its latest initiative for Waverley Care on social media. It will donate all proceeds from one of its cask ales to the charity, which supports people in Scotland living with, or at risk of, HIV or Hepatitis C.

The organisation has previously praised the pub, alongside other LGBT+ bars in the city, for its efforts in providing information about testing, treatment and support. It previously raised over £1,000 on World Aids Day 2021, from a combination of sales and staff donating tips. A contactless donation point was installed in the bar in 2022, allowing punters to make a quick donation with their card.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also supported Edinburgh Pride this year, launching its own IPA to mark the occasion, with proceeds going towards funding the event. In support of World AIDS Day, all takings from pints of cask ale Timothy Taylor’s Landlord will go towards the cause. Casks have been generously donated by Timothy Taylor’s and operating firm Punch Pubs, with The Regent itself chipping in another.

The pub’s post to social media reads: “As we approach World AIDS Day on December 1, The Regent is running a fundraiser for Waverley Care - Scotland's HIV and Hepatitis C Charity. “We will donate all proceeds from the sale of our very popular cask ale Timothy Taylor's Landlord to Waverley Care.

“Timothy Taylor's have kindly donated us a free cask, Punch Pubs have done the same and we have added a third. On World AIDS Day, our thoughts will be with those affected by HIV. We shall also be thinking fondly of those who are no longer with us.”

Waverley Care was founded in 1989 to provide palliative care for AIDS but has since shifted its focus to preventative care and working with all blood borne viruses. It is thankful for its strong relationships with external organisations which have provided support over the years, which includes several Edinburgh LGBT+ bars and venues.

The Regent and Waverley Care have been contacted for comment.

Story: NewsX/Deadline News