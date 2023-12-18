People were forced to wait in a long queue while only one entrance was open.

The queues to get into the Christmas markets in Edinburgh were so big that many shoppers gave up and went home

Edinburgh shoppers faced long queues at the ‘mobbed’ Christmas markets on Saturday, with some giving up and turning away.

Photos shared with the Evening News from outside the Market street entrance show Waverley Bridge packed with marketgoers as hundreds lined the bridge in a massive queue for the East Princes Street gardens market, rides and light trail.

Crowds flocked to the market on the second last weekend before Christmas while only the Market Street entrance was open. Organisers said the festive spirit has ‘well and truly descended on Edinburgh with lots of guests enjoying attractions across the city.’

One frustrated shopper told the Evening News she ‘gave up’ and headed to the local high street shops.

"It was absolutely mobbed. Folk must have been queuing for ages. They were only using the entrance near Cockburn Street for some reason, no other entrance was open. I didn’t even bother waiting. I just turned around and went to George Street instead!”

One woman said: “I took my 7-year-old granddaughter into town for a day out. She wanted to go on some of the rides and get a few presents. But she got so fed up in the queue. We waited more than half an hour and that’s just too long for a child to stand in the cold. It’s a shame because I can’t bring her during the week when it will likely be more quiet. If there’s record numbers going they should maybe think about having time slots and staggered entry so folk don’t leave disappointed.”

The markets have seen record visitors at peak times after opening this year, with 80,000 people visiting on opening weekend in November.

Organisers advised visitors to try to come outside the peak times of Friday afternoon/evenings and Saturdays.

An Edinburgh Christmas spokesperson said, "As always, Edinburgh's Christmas advertise Market Street as our only weekend entrance during peak periods, in order to safely operate a one-way system and so visitors can take full advantage of our illuminated light trail. The time taken at peak times for visitors to walk this one-way system and view illuminations in East Princes Street Gardens is approx. 12-14mins.